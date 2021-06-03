Kate Middleton’s family has opened up about her bringing ‘peace’ to the royals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making news following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic.

They have made particular headlines recently following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about their relationship with the Cambridges.

The comments resurfaced speculation of fallouts and feuds, and while Prince Harry and Prince William are still reportedly not on speaking terms, Kate Middleton is said to be peacemaker – a role that her uncle pointed out she was born to do.

Yes, Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has a lot to say about the rumoured feud, opening up about his thoughts to Closer Magazine, via The Daily Mail.

‘If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful,’ Gary said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview. ‘The harsh truth — in my opinion — is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild.’

Going on to talk about his niece, he continued: ‘But if anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can… she’s trying to mediate.’

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has also opened up about the Duchess’ talent for peacekeeping, describing her as a ‘pillar of strength’.

‘Kate is the silent power behind William, the linchpin that keeps everything together.’

Another source explained via Us Weekly: ‘Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations.

‘Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal.’

Well, that’s that.