Kate Middleton's new portrait has divided the internet

Kate Middleton has a brand new portrait, but not everyone is loving the image.

Tatler magazine just unveiled the cover for its upcoming issue, out 30 May, on Instagram — and it's a portrait of the Princess of Wales in the outfit she wore to a state banquet in November 2022. It was painted by artist Hannah Uzor.

In the image, Kate is wearing the Lover's Knot tiara, and a majestic white gown with a cape by Jenny Packham, one of her favourite designers. She's also sporting the official blue sash and yellow ribbon that are part of her state banquet uniform.

Unfortunately, not all fans of Kate's were fans of the portrait, with many claiming they see no resemblance between the woman in the portrait and the Princess.

"This is not resembling her at all," wrote one person.

"it does not look like her," said someone else.

"It doesn’t look like her at all," added another.

Someone else weighed in: "I really respect the artist but I also dont see Catherine here"

Still, many others were big fans of the portrait, with one person commenting: "Love this so much" and others adding hearts, heart-eyes, and clapping emojis.

In the caption, Tatler explained how the portrait came about.

"The Queen, the King and now, the Princess of Wales: Tatler's July 2024 cover completes a royal triptych of historic magnitude with a new portrait of Her Royal Highness by British-Zambian artist @HannahUzor," they wrote. "'She has really risen up to her role,' mother-of-three Uzor tells Helen Rosslyn, 'She was born for this. She carries herself with such dignity, elegance and grace.'"

This new portrait controversy comes just one week after a new portrait of King Charles was unveiled to great uproar. That painting was created by the artist Jonathan Yeo, and represented the King in red official garb, on a background made entirely from shades of red.

Like with Kate's portrait, royal fans were seriously divided over this image, with some praising the use of color and symbolism, and others downright mystified by the choices made.

Well, you know what they say about art: it's subjective...