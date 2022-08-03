You’ll never guess where this royal portrait was shot

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One for the holiday bucket list

The release of a new royal portrait always delights royal fans, especially if it’s of one of the Cambridge children.

People loved seeing Princess Charlotte pose next to her beloved dog Orla for her seventh birthday. And fans were equally charmed by Prince Louis’ latest portrait, taken near the family’s property in Norfolk when the little one turned four.

The most recent photograph released by the Cambridges celebrates George’s ninth birthday, and shows the young Prince smiling against a backdrop of golden sand. While it would be fair to assume that the photo was taken in the Caribbean — one of Kate and William’s favourite holiday destinations — the photo was actually shot on a beach much closer to home.

This summer, the Cambridges spent their family holiday on Tresco, one of the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall, and it’s here that Kate Middleton took the portrait of her eldest son.

Tresco is owned by the children’s Grandfather, Prince Charles. Known for its white sand, unique plant life and abundant sunshine, it’s arguably the closest thing to a tropical island you can get in the UK.

There are no cars on the island, which meant the Cambridges had to travel there by helicopter, reportedly with their spaniel Orla in tow. It is believed the family stayed at Dolphin House, a large rectory surrounded by a private walled garden.

It’s said the late Princess Dianna was especially fond of Tresco. In 1989, Prince William spent a holiday there with his mother, along with Prince Charles and brother Prince Harry.

In fact, when George’s Tresco portrait was released, royal fans were quick to point out the likeness between the Prince and his father William.

“Prince George Is the Spitting Image of Prince William in New Birthday Portrait,” wrote one Tweeter, while another commented that he “looks like a mini Prince William.”

We’ve no doubt father and son enjoyed celebrating George’s birthday together in such a dreamy location.