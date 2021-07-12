Kate Middleton brought a very special guest to the Wimbledon final

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

This weekend however it was Kate and Wills who made headlines with their multiple appearances during the mega sporting weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the audience at Wembley to watch England compete in the Euros final, joined by Prince George, whose sweet public display of affection for his parents is going viral.

But it was their appearance at Wimbledon that saw them make the most news.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the women’s tennis finals on Saturday, with Kate, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club presenting the gong to Ashleigh Barty.

She then returned on Sunday before the Euros to watch the gentlemen’s final, awarding World Number 1 Novak Djokovic his sixth Wimbledon win. And she didn’t attend alone, bringing a very special plus one – her father Michael Middleton.

Kate Middleton’s family members are known to be tennis fans, with the Middleton clan often spotted in the royal box, so Michael would have been an obvious choice to join his daughter.

Well, this is lovely.