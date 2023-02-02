Kate Middleton has launched a brand new Instagram account

The Princess of Wales is one of the most popular members of the royal family (opens in new tab), and the Kate Middleton effect is still in full swing over a decade after she married Prince William - and is showing no signs of slowing down. Whether it's her love of high street brands (she was recently spotted wearing this pair of £18 earrings (opens in new tab)) or her excellent coat collection (opens in new tab), royal fans keenly watch her every style move.

And while Kate's flawless fashion is often a talking point, so is the Princess' 'aura' (opens in new tab)which, according to royal experts, gives her a relatable edge within the monarchy.

So it will come as no surprise that Kate - who will become Queen Consort when William becomes King - is spreading her wings and expanding her social media presence with a new Instagram account.

Currently, she shares an account with William, offering fans an insight into their work and endeavours.

But this week, she launched an account of her own to highlight her ongoing early childhood work.

Over the last few years, Kate has spearheaded a number of projects and campaigns (opens in new tab) to raise awareness about the importance of childhood development. The new account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood represents the foundation she set up in the summer of 2021.

It will aim to drive 'awareness of, and action on, the extraordinary impact of our early years', according to the account bio.

Kate discussed the venture in a new video, explaining: "Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives. But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.

"Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

She added: "Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come."

The Shaping Us campaign was launched earlier this week to focus 'our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come.'