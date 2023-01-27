Kate Middleton just stepped out in a pair of £18 earrings for her latest royal engagement

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for their latest royal engagement on Thursday, and Kate Middleton stole the show with her colourful outfit.

The royal couple were in Windsor to visit and learn more about Windsor Foodshare, a charity that provides food parcels to those who are struggling financially.

Kate opted for a bright pink jumper and a matching coat (opens in new tab) for the occasion. The Princess also wore the stunning combination back in 2021, and both pieces are from one of her favourite fashion brands (opens in new tab), Hobbs.

She finished off the look with a pair of black flared trousers and pointed-toe heels, however it was her gold earrings that caught our attention.

The earrings in question are the 'Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings' from London-based jewellery brand, Orelia. They retail for just £18, and they are still available to shop!

As for hair and make-up, the royal wore her brunette locks in a sleek, straight style and sported a subtle brown smokey eye. If you're wondering what make-up she might have used, don't forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton's favourite beauty products (opens in new tab). Now, keep on scrolling to shop her outfit...

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings, £18 | Orelia (opens in new tab) Kate Middleton's earrings feature striking chain texture detailing, and come complete with an easy click clasp fastening. They also come in silver (opens in new tab) so that you can match them to any outfit.

(opens in new tab) Camilla Cotton Jumper, £79 | Hobbs (opens in new tab) Pair the earrings with this bright pink jumper from Hobbs, which looks exactly like the one that the Princess of Wales wore. It features a textured knit, with cable knit detailing and a rolled neckline.

(opens in new tab) Tilda Coat, £299 | Hobbs (opens in new tab) Finish the look off with this smart, tailored coat from Hobbs. Made from pure wool, it has a single-breasted silhouette and a felt undercollar.

Be quick, as these earrings are sure to sell out in no time!