Before marrying Prince William, as a student at the university of St Andrews, the Duchess of Cambridge was privy to a night or two out clubbing with friends.

While she hasn’t been spotted in a nightclub in recent years, just days into her Royal tour of Scotland, it looks like Kate Middleton is channelling her inner party-girl.

She was visiting the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit yesterday to speak to individuals receiving support from the Unit and hear about their life experiences.

And, while she was there, she took a turn on the DJ decks in their main facility.

As seen in a video posted by the Royal Editor of the Daily Mail and on their Royal Twitter account, Kate can be seen leaning over a table covered in DJ decks, attempting to make music.

It seems William won’t be encouraging a new career path anytime soon. Clearly amused by Kate’s failed attempts, he can be heard saying: “Please turn that off. It’s hurting my ears!”

Maybe their next Royal tour will take place in Marbella or Ibiza?

The Royal tour comes the same month William has received his first COVID vaccine dose (and subsequently went viral for the photo of his bicep Kensington Palace shared), and as Prince Harry has opened up about his use of alcohol and drugs to deal with the death of his mother, Diana.

Kate and William are also set to visit both Edinburgh and Fife on their Royal tour, with also making their first official appearance at Orkney.

Visiting Scottish towns and cities is high up on their agenda, but so too is meeting the NHS staff members, Scottish Military, frontline workers, volunteers and emergency responders who helped save lives throughout the pandemic.

In a speech delivered during the opening ceremony of the Church of Scotland, William said: “Over the next few days and in different parts of Scotland, I’ll be keen to learn how people and organisations are tackling head-on some of the biggest problems of our time, including mental health, homelessness and addiction.”

He continued to share his gratitude and praise of the frontline workers who kept the UK going throughout the three UK lockdowns, saying: “Most of all, I want to mark, recognise and celebrate the brilliant and compassionate work Scots have done and continue to do to support each other through this harrowing pandemic.

“This work is continuing apace across Scotland as we speak, in order to suppress the Indian variant.”

Now, next question: we wonder if Kate will pick up any other extra hobbies while touring Scotland?