In Royal news today, the Duke of Cambridge has received his first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine.

He got his first dose at London’s Science Museum on Tuesday and shared the news today.

In a statement, William said: “On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

William went on to praise the NHS, saying: “To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

This comes as Britain begins to offer vaccines to anyone under the age of 34 and health secretary Matt Hancock urges anyone eligible to get theirs booked.

An official photograph was also released by Kensington Palace on the Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the image, the 38-year-old is seen with his sleeve rolled up and a mask on as he is injected with his first dose.

He’s not the first Royal family member to receive the vaccine, with both the Queen and Prince Phillip publicly receiving theres to help dispel COVID vaccine complacency.

If you’re wondering which COVID vaccine the Duke got, as he’s under the age of 40, he was entitled to choose which of the vaccines to opt for.

This is after it was revealed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has an extremely rare link to blood clots – to put it into perspective for you, at the beginning of the month, there was a total of 242 recorded blood clots and 49 deaths from the 28.5 million vaccine doses.

As of yet, he’s not shared which of the Pfizer or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines he went for.

William is set to head to Scotland this week with wife Kate for an official visit. They’re said to be visiting St Andrews, the university where they both studied and first met.

Of the Scotland trip, a Kensington Palace rep said: “The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.”

“Both he and the Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year.”

