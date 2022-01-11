Kate Middleton reportedly danced as her official portraits were taken

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years we have only seen more of the Duchess, with her role elevated over the past few years.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’.

This has never been more clear than in her new official portraits, released over the weekend by the Palace to mark her 40th birthday.

The three portraits sh0wing the Duchess in a more regal light than ever have been compared to past portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria, and will be entering the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

The public love for the portraits has been so great that Kate even released a rare personal message of thanks on the day.

This week, it has been photographer Paolo Roversi’s words about photographing the Duchess that made the most news, opening up about a secret picture from the shoot.

Speaking to Italian magazine, Corriere Della Sera, Roversi recalled the shoot where he took ‘250 shots, almost all in black and white’.

Explaining one secret shot involving Kate Middleton dancing on set, Roversi reportedly explained: ‘In the end I wanted to take pictures in motion, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my camera, a kind of accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock’n’roll. And it’s a secret image for now.’

Well, that’s lovely.

Happy Birthday to the Duchess!