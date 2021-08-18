Prince William accidentally revealed Kate Middleton’s stress-beating hobby

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years, we’ve only seen more of her, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s role elevated due to her popularity and professionalism, even dubbed the ‘saviour of the royal family’.

Kate has gained the most respect for her candid words about motherhood, speaking out in multiple speeches and podcasts about her struggles – a real royal first.

Recently it was her commitment to mindfulness that got the world talking as Prince William let slip Kate’s stress-beating hobby.

The pastime in question? Colouring.

While carrying out an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2016, Prince william presented an OBE to illustrator Johanna Basford, the woman behind multiple successful colouring books.

It appears that as he presented her with her award, William gushed about how much of a fan of colouring his wife was.

Taking to Instagram after the ceremony, Joanna recalled: ‘He told me his wife likes my books. She colours. Kate is one of us!’

Joanna continued: ‘Now this makes perfect sense. Why wouldn’t she? A busy mum with what I imagine is a lot of stress, trying to raise and protect a family.’

Well, that’s that.