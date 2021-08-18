Kate Middleton’s words about mum guilt have resurfaced and are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

It is her words on motherhood that often make her headlines, with the Duchess unafraid to voice her parenting struggles and speak out for all mothers.

It was her words about ‘mum guilt’ that got everyone talking this week, as Kate’s words from her 2020 appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, resurfaced and unsurprisingly went viral.

When asked whether she had experienced the all too common ‘mum guilt‘, Kate admitted: ‘Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying. Yes – all the time.’

She continued: ‘Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, “Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?” There’s such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you’re doing you want to make sure you’re doing the uttermost best job you can for your children.’

She continued: ‘You hear it time and time again from mums. Even mums who aren’t necessarily working, aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life – there’s always something. And [you are] always sort of questioning your own decision, and your own judgements, and things like that, and I think it starts from the moment you have a baby.’

We hear you, Kate.