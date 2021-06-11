Kate Middleton just revealed the hilarious request she gets from her three children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton relocating to London, or the sweet family portraits released to mark the Duke and Duchess’ 10th anniversary, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Kate Middleton tends to make the most headlines, namely for her parenting of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In fact, her dedication to raise her children in as normal a way as possible despite their royal titles often earns her a comparison to Princess Diana.

This week, it was a hilarious request by her children that got the world talking as Kate admitted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis beg her to stop taking their photographs.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known to be a keen photographer, breaking protocol to take her own children’s official portraits, but even in their down time, she often has a camera to hand.

During a recent video call with a finalist for her Hold Still competition, Kate admitted, ‘Everyone’s like, “Mummy, please stop taking photographs”.’

This is hilarious.