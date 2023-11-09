This was Kate Middleton's biggest struggle when she joined the Royal Family

Kate Middleton can often seem unflappable, never putting a foot wrong as a dutiful leading member of the Royal Family, an always-impeccable style icon and a kind and doting wife and mother, but there is one area of royal life where Princess Catherine has struggled — public speaking.

The Princess of Wales found this aspect of being a member of the Royal Family "quite difficult" according to one royal expert, who assures that the former Duchess of Cambridge has since found her feet.

"I think it’s difficult for Kate individually because I think she’s intrinsically quite shy," Camilla Tominey explained during the 2017 BBC podcast Images of Diana.

It's something that's been noted by experts before, with public speaking expert Susie Ashfield telling The Express that, "whilst the Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to talking on camera, it’s alleged she finds public speaking uncomfortable and is naturally somewhat introverted.

"She generally shies away from the limelight, preferring to not generate unnecessary publicity."

Princess Catherine has spoken openly about her fear of public speaking. Back in 2012, the then Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told a guest after her first public speech (via the Guardian): "I find doing speeches nerve-wracking."

But the Princess of Wales has come a long way since her first foray into public speaking, gaining more confidence and poise in the public speaking arena.

The Princess of Wales makes a speech to mark World Mental Health Day in Birmingham, 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's something that hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, with one praising Kate on X (formerly Twitter) after she expertly delivered the final Earthshot Prize of the evening at the ceremony in 2021.

"I’m so proud of how far she’s come!" commented the fan, before continuing: "We all know how nervous she is with public speaking and she did brilliantly." While another called her delivery, "so polished, just perfect."

While another wrote, "Wow, my girl did so well presenting the award, knowing very well how she gets nervous on stage, she did well and am so proud."

Part of the reason that Kate has become more confident when public speaking is thought to be that over the years she's begun to have more conviction in what she's saying — she now "knows what she wants to say".

As Camilla Tominey writes in the Telegraph, "According to those close to Kate, who used to be so afraid of public speaking that she would visibly shake before taking to the lectern, she feels much more confident now because ‘she knows what she wants to say’.

Camilla adds that an insider close to the royal claims: "Public speaking is much easier when you’ve got something you want to talk about.

"And this is a subject she has not only spent a great deal of time researching, but that she cares passionately about."