Kate Middleton admits she 'loves' this food - but royal fans aren't so sure
Would you eat it?
Members of the royal family usually have to follow a number of strict rules (opens in new tab) when it comes to what they eat. As the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II apparently banned garlic completely (opens in new tab) from the Palace kitchens, and when members of the royal family are out on official engagements - either in the UK or abroad - they are also warned not to eat shellfish (opens in new tab).
However, some of the things that they do enjoy eating may come as a surprise. Princess Charlotte's favourite snack is olives (opens in new tab), and reportedly has been since she was just two years old. Pretty fancy for a toddler!
And it seems that her mother, the Princess of Wales, also goes against the grain when it comes to her flavour preferences.
Earlier this week, Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to the Oxford House Nursing Home to celebrate Pancake Day with the residents. While she was there, she spoke to 109 year-old Nora and the pair discussed some of their favourite foods.
When Nora told the royal that she loved kidneys and Brussels sprouts, Kate replied: "I love kidneys too."
The revelation has come as a shock to many royal fans, as fewer people eat offal nowadays - making it a relatively unusual food choice.
Kate also enjoyed a bit of pancake flipping during her visit, although she wasn't too impressed with her skills, telling those watching: "Definitely don't eat that one!"
Discussing her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' reaction to her attempts, she added: "Maybe the children won’t want to do pancakes... 'Mummy, we’ve seen you do it – no way.'"
