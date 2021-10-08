The Royal Family have some pretty weird rules about food

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hello, and welcome to your daily briefing on weird things we didn’t know about the Royal Family until now.

From the Queen’s unexpected morning wake-up call music, to the secret royal ‘booze tunnel’ beneath St James’s Palace, the Royal Family never cease to surprise us with curveball facts about what really happens behind those gilded palace doors.

Indeed, the royals have some pretty pedantic rules – whether it’s the fact that nobody is allowed to go to bed before the Queen, or the unusual test the monarch makes staff go through before they can work for her.

Among royal pedantries are a few choice rules around food, too; namely, what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can and can’t eat in public.

Yep, according to former palace chef Darren McGrady, foods like shellfish have been deemed “too risky” to consume as a royal while out and about on royal visits.

Not only that, but pasta is also a big no-no when it comes to dinner with the Queen, as the monarch is reportedly not a fan of carbs in the evening. (Can’t relate.)

“When she dines on her own she’s very disciplined. No starch is the rule. No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner. Just usually something like grilled sole with vegetables and salad,” McGrady told The Telegraph.

French delicacy foie gras, meanwhile (i.e. the liver of a duck or goose fattened by gavage) has also been ousted from the menu following animal welfare concerns put forward by Prince Charles.

And it would also appear that the royals take the approach of every person on a first date ever, by steering well clear of garlic while dining together. When asked during an appearance on Masterchef Australia what is not allowed on the royal dining table, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall confirmed, “I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no.”

Worth giving up carbs and garlic for a life of royal luxury? We’ll have to get back to you on that one.