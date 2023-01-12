Meghan Markle's tailor speaks out about the Kate Middleton bridesmaid dress row

Since they stepped back from royal duties, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle have addressed the claims that the Duchess of Sussex made Kate Middleton cry in the lead up to their wedding in 2018.

During their tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan said that the truth was different to what had been previously reported, and that Kate had actually upset her but had apologised afterwards.

As well as discussing his relationship with Prince William (opens in new tab) in his memoir, Spare, Harry has also touched on the incident once again and shared the text messages between his wife and sister-in-law (opens in new tab).

The messages claim to show a conversation between Meghan and Kate, with Kate expressing that Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress didn't fit and Meghan requesting that she contact her tailor who was on standby.

Now, the tailor involved has spoken publicly about the fall out.

According to Harry, the text from Kate to Meghan read: "Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."

Meghan replied: "Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other moms are doing?"

Kate reportedly responded: "All of the dresses need to be remade."

Ajay Mirpuri, the tailor who fixed all six bridesmaid dresses so that they would fit on time, told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab)that no arguing occurred in front of him, but he could understand how stress could have led to the tense text messages.

"Weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that," he said.

"They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting – it’s nerve-wracking."

He went on to sympathise with them all, adding: "I feel for them all, because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that’s what they were."

Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) is available to buy now.