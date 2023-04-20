Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's relationship was "frosty but polite," royal expert says

By now, it's safe to say that anyone with any knowledge of the royals whatsoever realises that Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are not the best of friends.

One royal commentator has said that the two women's relationship at the moment is "frosty but it’s polite."

Kate and Meghan reportedly had some difficulties getting on while the Sussexes were still living in the UK, but of course the physical distance since they moved to California can't have helped bring them closer.

Historian Tessa Dunlop told OK!: "they are clearly not that close," and added: "I think we can work that one out."

She continued: "Kate is a well-mannered girl, she got brought up in a public school, she’s never going to dish the dirt, she’s never going to give what others want, no matter how often you pick the scab.

"There’s going to be a lid on that relationship and it will remain decorous in public."

Since Harry and Meghan began speaking publicly about their strained relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, we've learned a lot about what allegedly went on behind closed doors between the two Duchesses.

It all started when the Sussexes spoke to Oprah Winfrey about some of the reasons they decided to leave their roles as senior royals. During that interview, Meghan claimed that it wasn't her who had made Kate cry ahead of her 2018 wedding, but "the reverse."

In Tom Bower's 2022 book Revenge, he revealed some behind-the-scenes details about the argument, but explained that we don't really know what happened. "What followed can never be irrefutably established," he wrote. "In Kate’s version, Meghan slammed the door in her face and threw the flowers in a dustbin. Meghan would tell Oprah Winfrey that the tears were shed by her, not Kate, and the flowers were an apology."

Then in Prince Harry's memoir Spare, he revealed further tensions between the two women — for example the time Meghan made a comment to Kate about "baby brain" around the time she gave birth to Prince Louis. Apparently, Kate felt Meghan was being overly familiar.

Whatever their relationship looks like now, we hope they can find common ground in the future.