Why Kate and William's marriage is 'stronger than ever' right now
They're thriving
Princess Kate and Prince William's marriage is as solid as ever, according to one royal expert.
And like many things in life, Jennie Bond believes this strength has come out of the very difficult times they've navigated together recently.
On 22 March, 2024, the Princess of Wales announced to the world that she had sadly been diagnosed with cancer — and it has been a long journey to recovery ever since.
"As the anniversary of the video’s release approaches, Catherine will no doubt be reflecting on how far she has come since then and how much love and admiration from around the world has come her way," Jennie told OK! recently.
"With the weather turning warmer and the day of her diagnosis becoming more distant, she appears to have a real spring in her step and joy in her heart to be alive and able to pick up some of the threads of her public life."
Jennie continued: "For the princess herself, it must have been quite an ordeal to record that emotional film, pale and frail as she looked. It was probably one of the most courageous and difficult things she’s ever had to do. But I think it must also have been something of a relief for her to explain her prolonged absence from public life."
At the time, you may remember that rumours about Kate's whereabouts were running wild online.
But there was one silver lining to come out of this awful experience, says Jennie: "Over the past year we have seen how utterly devoted William and Catherine are to one another. Theirs is a true love story and the past year has probably made them a stronger couple."
It was hard to ignore, for example, how very connected Kate and William seemed in the video they filmed to share that the Princess had finally finished her chemotherapy treatment.
These days, Kate is slowly moving back towards a full work schedule, going out for royal engagements with and without her husband — and we're delighted to see it.
