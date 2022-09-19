Our thoughts are with the Royal family today.
On Thursday 8th September 2022, Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing. Palace representatives said she passed peacefully with her family beside her following a short illness.
Queen Elizabeth’s death came as a shock for most. There has been a global outpouring of love, emotion, and tributes for The Queen since, with many well-known figures – including the cast and crew of The Crown, a TV series based on her life – paying their respects.
Even David Beckham was seen joining the queue to see Her Majesty lying-in-state, which some media outlets shared had a wait time of as long as eleven hours.
Today marks the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and while we have shared the itinerary for the day with you, we haven’t detailed the globally-known figures who have so far confirmed their attendance.
So, who will attend her funeral, at the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965?
Who will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
All members of the Royal Family
Her children and their partners
- King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla
- Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence
- Prince Andrew
- Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex
Her grandchildren and their partners
- Prince William and Kate
- Prince Harry and Meghan
- Princess Beatrice
- Princess Eugenie
- Zara and Mike Tindall
- Peter Phillips
- James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.
- It has also been reported that Prince George and Princess Charlotte, her great-grandchildren, will take part in the procession
Noteworthy figures
While these haven’t been officially confirmed, it’s thought that the following will be in attendance.
- Sir David Attenborough
- Dame Helen Mirren
- Daniel Craig
- Sir Elton John
- Stephen Fry
- Gary Barlow
- Andrew Lloyd-Webber
Foreign royalty
- European monarchs, King Willem-Alexander
- Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
- Former Queen Beatrix.
- King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain
- Former Royalty Juan Carlos I and wife Sofia
- King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Queen Margrethe of Denmark and her son, Crown Prince Frederik
- Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco
- Grand Duke Henri & Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg
- King Harald & Queen Sonja of Norway
- Prince Emanuele of Savoy
- Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia
- Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece
- Hereditary Prince Alois
- Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein
- Emperor Naruhito with his wife, Empress Masako
- King Tupou of Tonga
- King Jigme & Queen Jetsun of Bhutan
- Yang di-Pertuan Agong Abdullah & Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku of Malaysia
- Sultan Hassanal of Brunei and Sultan Haitham of Oman.
Prime ministers and presidents
- Former Prime Minister David Cameron
- Former Prime Minister Tony Blair
- Newly-appointed PM Liz Truss
- President Joe Biden.
What will those attending the funeral be wearing?
A strictly enforced all-black dress code has been requested of all Royals. It is thought other attendees will do the same.