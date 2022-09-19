Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Our thoughts are with the Royal family today.

On Thursday 8th September 2022, Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing. Palace representatives said she passed peacefully with her family beside her following a short illness.

Queen Elizabeth’s death came as a shock for most. There has been a global outpouring of love, emotion, and tributes for The Queen since, with many well-known figures – including the cast and crew of The Crown, a TV series based on her life – paying their respects.

Even David Beckham was seen joining the queue to see Her Majesty lying-in-state, which some media outlets shared had a wait time of as long as eleven hours.

Today marks the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and while we have shared the itinerary for the day with you, we haven’t detailed the globally-known figures who have so far confirmed their attendance.

So, who will attend her funeral, at the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965?

Who will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

All members of the Royal Family

Her children and their partners

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Andrew

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex

Her grandchildren and their partners

Prince William and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie

Zara and Mike Tindall

Peter Phillips

James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

It has also been reported that Prince George and Princess Charlotte, her great-grandchildren, will take part in the procession

Noteworthy figures

While these haven’t been officially confirmed, it’s thought that the following will be in attendance.

Sir David Attenborough

Dame Helen Mirren

Daniel Craig

Sir Elton John

Stephen Fry

Gary Barlow

Andrew Lloyd-Webber

Foreign royalty

European monarchs, King Willem-Alexander

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Former Queen Beatrix.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

Former Royalty Juan Carlos I and wife Sofia

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and her son, Crown Prince Frederik

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Grand Duke Henri & Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg

King Harald & Queen Sonja of Norway

Prince Emanuele of Savoy

Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece

Hereditary Prince Alois

Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein

Emperor Naruhito with his wife, Empress Masako

King Tupou of Tonga

King Jigme & Queen Jetsun of Bhutan

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Abdullah & Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku of Malaysia

Sultan Hassanal of Brunei and Sultan Haitham of Oman.

Prime ministers and presidents

Former Prime Minister David Cameron

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair

Newly-appointed PM Liz Truss

President Joe Biden.

What will those attending the funeral be wearing?

A strictly enforced all-black dress code has been requested of all Royals. It is thought other attendees will do the same.