The Queen has been forced to miss a very special event following her hospital visit 

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

This week, it was the Queen’s health that made news as Her Majesty was forced to spend a night in hospital.

The Queen was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland last Wednesday, advised by doctors to rest and take care of herself after a busy few weeks.

It was later reported that the 95-year-old monarch would be spending the night in hospital for preliminary medical checks, and would be returning home the next day.

She has now returned to Windsor Castle and is back at work.

‘Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement last week.

Despite her return to work, it appears that the Queen is having to scale back her schedule, forced to miss a very important event next week, the Cop26 summit.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement yesterday. ‘Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November.’

The statement continued: ‘Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.’

We’re sending the Queen our well wishes!