Harry and Meghan have released a new statement to 'empower' US election voters

They're getting involved

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex&#039;s Colombia Visit on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their part in the upcoming US presidential election.

While there have been (unfounded!) rumblings that Meghan might want to run for President herself some day, this time around she and her princely husband are participating in a much more low-key and less unexpected, yet significant, way.

To mark National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a voter registration event and released a statement to encourage their audience to register to vote and cast their ballot come election day (5 November).

"In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities," the statement read.

"Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalized letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote."

The Sussexes and their team went on to explain why voter registration is so crucial.

"Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities," they said. "At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."

They included calls to action and concluded: "Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future."

As working royals, Harry and Meghan would probably not have been able to make a statement like this one, as the Royal Family are not allowed to get involved in politics.

However, the Sussexes obviously didn't say whether they support Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, or a third-party candidate, instead encouraging their audience to make their own decisions. (Though you might be interested to hear that back in 2016, Meghan reportedly said that she would leave the US if Trump became President.)

Harry and Meghan join public figures such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Lily Collins and Aubrey Plaza in encouraging Americans to vote.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

A photo posted by on

Topics
Prince Harry Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸