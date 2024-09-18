Harry and Meghan have released a new statement to 'empower' US election voters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their part in the upcoming US presidential election.

While there have been (unfounded!) rumblings that Meghan might want to run for President herself some day, this time around she and her princely husband are participating in a much more low-key and less unexpected, yet significant, way.

To mark National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a voter registration event and released a statement to encourage their audience to register to vote and cast their ballot come election day (5 November).

"In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities," the statement read.

"Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalized letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote."

The Sussexes and their team went on to explain why voter registration is so crucial.

"Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities," they said. "At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They included calls to action and concluded: "Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future."

As working royals, Harry and Meghan would probably not have been able to make a statement like this one, as the Royal Family are not allowed to get involved in politics.

However, the Sussexes obviously didn't say whether they support Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, or a third-party candidate, instead encouraging their audience to make their own decisions. (Though you might be interested to hear that back in 2016, Meghan reportedly said that she would leave the US if Trump became President.)

Harry and Meghan join public figures such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Lily Collins and Aubrey Plaza in encouraging Americans to vote.