People are urging Meghan Markle to keep her promise and ‘leave America’ if Donald Trump wins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California, to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, with rumours that they could be venturing into politics.

Yes, after years of being unable to voice their political opinions during their time in the royal family, Meghan and Harry have been making their voices heard, speaking out, encouraging others to vote.

And this week, Meghan Markle did a royal first, casting her vote in the US Election, that sees former Vice President Joe Biden take on current President Donald Trump.

Royal family members are unable to vote, something Prince Harry opened up about ahead of the US Election to to impress upon the public how important it is to have your say.

This week however, it was an old statement made by Meghan Markle ahead of the 2016 US election that resurfaced, making headlines.

Before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry and became a royal, she was an A-list actress and she had a lot of opinions on Donald Trump.

During a 2016 interview on the Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Meghan reportedly announced that she would leave the US if Donald Trump became president.

Explaining that she would stay in Canada where she filmed Suits, Meghan Markle explained: ‘If that is really the reality we are talking about then that is a game changer in terms of how we move in the world here.’

Now, with Joe Biden and Donald Trump neck and neck in the 2020 presidential race, some Twitter users are urging the Sussexes to keep their promise.

‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when you pack and leave after a Trump Landslide… Take these other YAHOOS with you. Thanks.’, posted one Twitter user. Another wrote: ‘What happened to all the actors and entertainers who were going to leave the US if Trump won in 2016?’

We will continue to update this story.