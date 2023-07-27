Harry and Meghan believe there's "an orchestrated hate campaign" against them, source claims

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unfortunately had a few career lows in recent months, namely the fact that they lost their multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify, and the fact that their Netflix docuseries wasn't nominated for an Emmy award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and many other people, were reportedly expecting Harry & Meghan to be nominated due to the fact that it was released during the right time period and was incredibly successful with Netflix viewers. As such, one source is claiming that the Sussexes believe there are people behind these recent blows.

"The fact that they didn't get an Emmy nod is a huge kick in the teeth," the source told Heat (via the Express).

"They're convinced there's been an orchestrated hate campaign against them on both sides of the Atlantic, and that certain people are trying to get in on the act of picking them and scoring brownies points with the British royals."

The insider continued: "It makes them sick and they're looking to weed out these people one by one." 

The couple apparently want to know who 'put the boot in and what on earth they've got to do to catch a break.'

Unfortunately, while there is no evidence of an "orchestrated hate campaign" that would have cost the Sussexes their Emmy, the couple's royal departure did turn a lot of royal fans against them and the couple has faced backlash for the move. 

While it's hard to measure whether this kind of thing has had real-world repercussions on the Sussexes' career in particular, Twitter uncovered a harassment campaign against Meghan Markle back in 2021. The social media platform found that 70% of the hateful tweets aimed at Meghan came from just 83 accounts total.

At the time, one of the main people involved in the report was unable to explain why these people would do this. 

"There’s no motive," he said. "Are these people who hate her? Is it racism? Are they trying to hurt [Harry and Meghan’s] credibility? Your guess is as good as ours."

The Sussexes have not yet commented. 

