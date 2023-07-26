Meghan Markle made an unexpected name change on Archie’s birth certificate

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, Archie Harrison, was born in 2019 - a year after the couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they had welcomed their son on 6th May, and Harry told press: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined."

Now, the couple live in the US with Archie and their daughter Lilibet, 2, following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Since they left royal life behind, Harry and Meghan have gone on to share the reasons that they relocated to California, as well as their relationships with other members of the household.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired in 2021, the Sussexes discussed why he never received a royal title telling the host that he was refused one.

At the time, much was made about the claim and earlier this year the Palace updated their website to include the line of succession which officially announced that Archie and Lilibet had been given titles, naming them Prince and Princess respectively.

However, details about a change in Archie's birth certificate have started circulating online once again with reports that there was a name change 11 days after his birth was registered.

On 5th June 2019, the official document was amended and the record no longer showed his mother as 'Rachel Meghan', but as 'Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex'.

Some publications and royal experts have claimed that the change, which came just days before Harry and Meghan parted ways with their joint charity with Prince William and Kate Middleton, was a move to distinguish themselves from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Prince George's birth certificate, Kate is listed as 'Catherine Elizabeth', with her occupation noted as 'Princess of the United Kingdom' - something which surprised many when photos were released in 2017.

As per the Mirror, the Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said that the changes on Archie's birth certificate could have been 'an early part of their plan', while royal expert Ingrid Seward said: "For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable.

"Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges."