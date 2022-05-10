Prince Harry just paid a sweet tribute to Lilibet Diana and it’s adorable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been fiercely protective of their private lives, and since moving overseas to settle in the US they have kept their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, out of the public eye.

While the public has been given occasional glances of the two tiny royals – who can forget the adorable Christmas card? – and the couple have given sweet updates about their little ones, they have largely decided to keep them out of the spotlight.

But in a new video, Harry’s very cute tribute to his daughter Lilibet – who turns one next month – has not gone unnoticed.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in a clip for a New Zealand travel company wearing a slogan t-shirt that reads: ‘Girl Dad’.

Aww.

Talking about his involvement with the company, Harry said: ‘As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry — for better, for good.

‘There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual. But the work of many) — we invite you to be a part of our many.’

The Sussexes confirmed that they will be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month despite previous issues surrounding their security while they are in the UK.

A spokesperson also confirmed that Archie and Lilibet will be there too, saying: ‘Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.’

While only working royals will be present on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, the Sussexes are expected to be involved in various other events taking place over the long weekend in June.

How exciting!