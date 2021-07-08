The strict dress code for Meghan and Harry’s wedding have been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said ‘I do’ at Windsor Castle, but we’re still discovering new details every day, for example that Prince Harry swore on his wedding day, or that there was a brief for Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, which apparently surprised the Queen.

And it turns out that the bride wasn’t the only one with a strict dress code, as one of the wedding guests can attest to.

Actress Gina Torres, who played lawyer Jessica Pearson alongside Meghan in Suits, revealed that the protocol was tricky to navigate.

In an interview with Variety magazine, she said there was even a group chat amongst female guests to try and figure out what to wear.

She said, ‘A lot of the ladies and I were on a thread and there was this concern because of protocol and what’s acceptable ‒ none of this, none of that. I remember thinking, “Well, my dress is some of that, and some of that, and some of that. We’ll see what happens, but no one’s going to be looking at us because we’re the ugly Americans.”‘

Gina added that all guests had to surrender their mobile phones to avoid any pictures from behind the scenes leaking.

‘But it was quite something. We had to give our phones, but when we all got back on our bus to be taken back to the hotel we were give our phones back and the bus had moved out of the dead zone, you could hear all the cell phones ringing in the bucket, this cacophony of pings and all of these websites and people sending me pictures of me on 10 best dressed lists,’ she said.