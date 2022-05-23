Meghan Markle dressed just like Princess Diana this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend with a special outing at the polo in California.

The Duchess of Sussex cheered on proudly as she watched her husband play, and looked every inch the royal in her monochrome outfit.

While some fans drew comparisons with Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman, it actually looked like she drew style inspiration from another royal: none other than her later mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meghan opted for white bermuda shorts by cult New York label Khaite, paired with a black and white polka dot pussy bow blouse. She rounded off her chic look with a black hat and oversized shades.

This very much reminded me of the black and white dotted dress Princess Diana wore back in 1987, to watch Prince Charles play a – wait for it – polo game, in Windsor.

While she didn’t have a hat, and opted for pearl jewellery instead, I think you’ll agree there are some strong similarities between the two looks.

This weekend marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fourth wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in Windsor in 2018.

They are said to often have low key celebrations, sticking to hanging out at home and exchanging gifts based on anniversary symbols.

For example, the first anniversary is paper, so the Duchess had their wedding speeches framed. The fourth anniversary is fruit and flowers, which symbolize the blossoming of a relationship, and I’m sure the couple came up with thoughtful gifts.