Meghan Markle has won her bid to postpone her court case

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand, and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what is next for the Sussex couple, from politics to Hollywood, signing a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes last month.

It is their upcoming court hearing that has made the most news, with Meghan’s High Court privacy case against the Mail on Sunday originally set to take place on January 11.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers over the publication of bits of a handwritten letter than Meghan wrote to her 76-year-old father. Meghan’s lawyers have called the use of the personal letter by the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline in August 2018, ‘a breach of copyright, infringement of her privacy, and breaches the Data Protection Act’.

It was announced today however that the privacy trial had been postponed at Meghan Markle’s request, delayed for nine months on ‘confidential’ grounds.

According to ITV’s Chris Ship, ‘a new trial date is being arranged for the Autumn/Fall 2021.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet commented.