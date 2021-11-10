Meghan Markle’s down to earth shopping habits are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past few months were no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news that they had welcomed a baby daughter, naming their second child ‘Lilibet’ after the Queen.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week has especially been all about Meghan Markle, from her calling senators to talk paid leave to the unearthing of her relatable shopping habits.

The Duchess made a surprising financial confession as she revealed that she is a promo code shopper.

During a conference hosted by the New York Times about financial literacy among the young, Meghan Markle opened up about her own approach to money, something that she says was instilled in her from a young age.

‘Even though I clipped coupons growing up, and now that is ingrained in me as well, my values have not changed,’ Meghan explained. ‘I will never buy anything online without finding a promo code first’.

She continued: ‘That is still in there, it is a modern version of the same thing. That was ingrained in me when I was young. Imagine what the world would be like if you ingrained other elements of financial understanding, especially to a young woman.’

Royals – they’re just like us!