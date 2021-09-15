Meghan Markle’s estranged brother just wrote her and Prince Harry a letter from the Big Brother VIP House

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has a difficult relationship with her family, something that plagued her years as a royal.

The Markles as a whole have created a lot of drama around the Duchess of Sussex, from estranged nephew Tyler Dooley naming his cannabis business after her to her father Thomas Markle continuously engaging with the press, despite Meghan’s reported pleas for him not to. And let’s not forget Meghan’s half sister Samantha Grant (now going by Markle) who turned up to Kensington Palace with a camera crew to surprise the Duchess and released her tell-all book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, on Meghan’s due date.

This past month however, it was a different relative, Meghan’s estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., who made headlines as he entered the Australian Big Brother House VIP.

‘I’m Meghan Markle’s brother, I’m the biggest brother of them all,’ the 55-year-old announced as he entered the Big Brother House. ‘I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow’.

He also spoke out about not being invited to the royal wedding, announcing: ‘I’m not bitter, just baffled. It’s hurtful given how close we once were. I’m confused and a little distraught because here is a person knowing the position she’s in and knowing the scrutiny she’s under and yet she has forgotten her flesh and blood.’

This week, Thomas Markle Jr. made even more headlines as a new trailer for the show saw him writing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a letter from inside the Big Brother House.

‘You know I’m famous for writing letters. I’m going to write a letter to Meghan,’ he announces in the trailer that is spreading the internet.

The contents of the letter has not yet been revealed.

Understandably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded.