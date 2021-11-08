Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring for a very exciting palace role

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

This week, the Cambridges made headlines as it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess are hiring for an important role in their team.

The position in question? Digital Communications Officer.

Yes, this is not a drill.

‘This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,’ reads the job description. ‘The successful candidate will be key in supporting the official social media channels (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.’

And what will the responsibilities include?

‘Working closely with the Digital Lead to drive effective and creative social media activity, in tandem with the media and events teams’, as well as ‘planning, creating and editing digital content of the highest quality, including capturing and editing imagery and video on location for social media usage.’

Not to mention, the successful candidate will also ‘work closely with The Royal Foundation, Patronages and other third party organisations to achieve shared communications objectives’.

Happy applying!