The royals first royal engagement following Queen’s passing 

The Queen passed away on 8th September

The royal family are set to host their first state visit next month, just weeks after the tragic death of the Queen.

King Charles III and his wife the Queen Consort, Camilla, will welcome the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe, in November.

The upcoming event will mark the first time the new King of England’s has hosted a state visit.

The stay is set to take place on 22 to 24 November at Buckingham Palace.

It has been reported the pending visit was being planned prior to the Queen passing on 8 September, although the Queen’s state funeral took place on 19 September.

Though the visit is set to take place at Buckingham Palace, it has yet to be decided if the guests will stay there for the duration of their stay as there is major building work being carried out, which is part of the reason the Queen relocated from Buckingham Palace to Windsor prior to her passing last month.

Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Queen in London back in 2018 for a Commonwealth head of government meeting, and one year later former US president Donald Trump visited, which marked the last state visit until Cyril’s return next month.

State visits are an important part of the Royal Family’s role, as it functions to promote Britain, and strengthen international relationships.

During these visits it is said here is often a ceremony, full military honours and decadent banquets for their stay.

However, all visits are carried out at the request of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office

In a statement from Buckingham Palace about the pending state visit, it read: “The president of the Republic of South Africa, president Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Dr Tshepo Motsepe, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty the King to pay a state visit.”