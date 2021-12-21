Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It was reportedly during her first year celebrating with the family.

Picture the scene: it’s your first Christmas with your new family. Now add in the small detail that your new family are the British Royal family and imagine what Christmas shopping might feel like. Yep – daunting, to say the least.

Apparently, for Princess Diana‘s first Christmas as Charles’ wife, she played by the general rules of present buying. That is, nothing too loud, expensive, or out there – the Royals have spoken openly about preferring to exchange smaller, light-hearted gifts which they give each other on Christmas eve, as a nod to their German heritage.

Normally they exchange gifts at 6pm on the 24th.

But one year, Princess Diana missed the memo entirely, instead opting for a higher price point gift for Princess Anne. The present in question was a cashmere sweater, breaking the unwritten cheap, cheerful and funny rule, but ticking the box for a kind and thoughtful one, instead.

The second time around, she remembered, however, buying Fergie a great joke present believed to make the entire family chuckle. Keen to know what she bought? Why, a leopard print bath mat, of course.

Some of the more memorable presents, according to reports, include a bath hat given to The Queen by Prince Harry which simply read: “Ain’t life a b*itch.”

One year, it’s reported that Kate Middleton gifted Harry a witty grow-your-own-girlfriend, after he’d made headlines globally about the different women he was dating.

A recent Royal family member who nailed her joke presents? A certain Meghan Markle, who it’s thought bought The Queen a rather unusual – yet hilarious – gift.

A source told The Daily Star: “Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty.”

“It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy.”

It’s just been announced that the Royal family will be cancelling their current Christmas plans in order to protect themselves – and others – from Covid as much as possible.

This comes following the cancellation of their traditional pre-Christmas extended family lunch, too.

They are hoping to spend the festive season together at Windsor Castle, instead.

Sadly, this will be the family’s first Christmas without Prince Philip, who passed away in April.