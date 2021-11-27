Meghan Markle’s first impressions of The Queen and Kate Middleton have resurfaced and are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement four years ago today.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most talked about couples in the world, from their stepping down from their royal family roles to their relocation to California.

It is the Sussex family’s relationship with the rest of the royals that makes the most news, with the world consumed with rumours of fallouts and feuds, mainly centred around the former Fab Four, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

Yes, fans have been longing for the Fab Four to reunite and for the Sussexes to return to the fold for Christmas.

It was Meghan’s first impressions of the royals that resurfaced today, on the four year anniversary of their engagement announcement, back in 2017.

Following their announcement in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in an engagement interview with BBC’s Mishal Husain, in which Harry disclosed that he had already introduced Meghan to his brother and sister-in-law.

‘It was exciting I mean I’d been seeing her for a period of time when I literally didn’t tell anybody at all,’ Prince Harry explained in the video. ‘And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know, being our neighbours, we managed to get that in a couple of — well quite a few times now.’

Going on to praise his sister-in-law, Harry continued: ‘Catherine has been absolutely..’, to which Meghan interrupted: ‘wonderful’.

‘Amazing,’ Harry agreed. ‘As has William as well, and then my father as well. A handful of teas and meetings and all sorts of gatherings over at his place as well.’

Meghan then went on to talk about her first impressions of The Queen, recalling: ‘It’s incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through [Harry’s] lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And we’ve had a really… she’s an incredible woman.’

