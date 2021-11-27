The Queen will be officially leaving Windsor Castle next month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to cancel engagements after spending a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

Buckingham Palace later released a statement explaining that Her Majesty would not be undertaking any major plans for the rest of 2021.

The Queen has been undertaking light outings since her hospitalisation, even attending the joint Christening of two of her great-grandchildren, August and Lucas Philip.

It has been reported however that despite her health issues earlier this month, The Queen still plans to spend her Christmas holidays in Sandringham, as she does every year with her extended family.

Her Majesty was forced to cancel her plans last year due to the pandemic and will therefore undoubtedly be more determined to make it to Sandringham this year.

It is thought that the Queen will be officially leaving Windsor Castle in mid December to relocate to Sandringham, and will return to Windsor in the New Year.

Well, that’s lovely.

We’re sending our thoughts to Her Majesty as she recovers!