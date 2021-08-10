The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are waiting to take on more royal duties for a very sweet reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past year we’ve only been seeing more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

From surprise Zoom calls with essential workers to updates on her homeschooling the Cambridge children, 2020 and 2021 have been all about Kate Middleton, with her role in the royal family seemingly elevated over these troubling times.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

This week, it emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon be taking on even more duties – and all for a very important reason.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess are currently in a royal reprieve, requesting that their duties are lighter to fit around their children’s schedules.

During George, Charlotte and Louis’ infancy, Kate and William want to be as present as possible and able to drop off their children at school in the morning and tuck them into bed at night.

It is thought therefore that as the Cambridge children grow up, their parents will take on more duties.

This is something that royal expert Gertrude Daly opened up about recently.

‘Prince William and Duchess Kate have been taking on more and more duties over the years, but while their children are young and living at home, they have been given a bit of a reprieve,’ Daly confirmed to the Daily Star.

‘In a few years, The Cambridge’s will have busier schedules, more travelling, and they wouldn’t always be able to take so much time off during their kids’ school holidays. They are enjoying this precious time with their kids. And their scheduled official engagements are often planned around morning and afternoon school runs.’

Well, that’s lovely.