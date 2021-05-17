Prince William and Kate Middleton have opened up about how much their children miss ‘much-loved’ Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

April saw the tragic death of Prince Philip, who passed away, aged 99, at Windsor Castle.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on 9 April 2021.

Since his death, Royal family members have been paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, releasing never-before-seen photographs and sharing sweet anecdotes.

Prince William has been one of the most vocal members of the royal family when it came to paying tribute to his grandfather, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announcing this week how much their children miss Prince Philip.

A photograph of Cambridge family’s thank you letters to those who sent condolence cards has gone viral, showing the couple’s touching message:

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.

‘They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.’

This comes after Prince William’s touching tribute to his grandfather, releasing a sweet photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh with Prince George, and captioning it with a personal tribute.

‘My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,’ Prince William captioned the photograph.

‘I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

‘My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.’

Our thoughts remain with the royal family at this tragic time.