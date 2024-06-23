Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has officially come to London, with the 34-year-old singer kicking off her stint at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

Swift is scheduled to play eight nights in London - the longest time in any city over her Eras tour, and something that has been celebrated across the UK.

"It’s been a long time coming but the Eras Tour has finally arrived in London," announced Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on social media. "A huge welcome to Taylor Swift and Swifties from around the world.

"It’s fantastic to have Taylor performing eight nights of her record-breaking Eras Tour here in London, more dates than anywhere else, proof that our music scene never goes out of Style. London, are you ready for it?

Also among the high profile figures celebrating Swift's arrival in London were the royal family.

And in a special nod to the singer, the Mountbatten-Windsors posted a video to social media of the Royal Guards band performing Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' at Buckingham Palace.

"Can't stop, won't stop groovin'," the royal family captioned the video, with fans commenting their excitement that there were "Swifties in the Palace".

The royal family was even in attendance on Friday's opening night, with Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George photographed meeting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce backstage.

"Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening," the royals captioned a snap of Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George with the 'Blank Space' singer.

Swift also posted a photograph of their meeting to social media, sharing a selfie with the three royals and Travis Kelce , captioning the snap: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start!"

Also in attendance at the opening night on Friday were other high profile names, including Keir Starmer, Jonathan Van Ness, and Cara Delevingne.

We will continue to update this story.