The BBC are to pay damages to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry

She was given an apology by the broadcaster at the High Court.
Former nanny to Princes William and Harry, Alexandra Pettifer – also known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke – is to be paid damages by the BBC over false claims made about her having an affair with Prince Charles.
The unfounded claims against her – that she had had an affair with the Prince of Wales and an abortion – were made in a bid to get an interview with Princess Diana in 1995.
The public broadcaster apologised to Tiggy at the High Court on Thursday. They said they were “extremely sorry for the serious and prolonged harm” caused to her and her family following the broadcast of the BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana.
A previous inquiry into that interview criticised the BBC over its “deceitful” Diana interview and found that the journalist and interviewer Martin Bashir had mocked up fake documents to gain access to her.
In a statement read out in court, Tiggy’s solicitor Louise Prince said the former nanny had not known the source of the claims over the last 25 years, but it was “likely that these false and malicious allegations arose as a result and in the context of BBC Panorama’s efforts to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.”
Her solicitor also said that Tiggy was “relieved that the BBC accepts that the allegations are completely untrue and without any foundation whatsoever.”
The BBC admitted that the claims against her were “wholly baseless” and “should never have been made.” A substantial, undisclosed sum and Tiggy’s legal costs will be paid to her by the BBC.
According to OK! magazine, the former royal nanny was hired by Prince Charles in 1993 to look after Prince William and Prince Harry following his separation from Princess Diana.
Tiggy is said to have worked in the role for six years but has stayed close to the princes. She was invited to Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor and also seen attending the intimate christening of Archie in 2019.
Her son Thomas, who is Prince William’s godson, was also a pageboy at his wedding to Kate Middleton. Tiggy’s second son, Fredrick is the godson of Prince Harry.