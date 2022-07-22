The BBC are to pay damages to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She was given an apology by the broadcaster at the High Court.

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry, Alexandra Pettifer – also known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke – is to be paid damages by the BBC over false claims made about her having an affair with Prince Charles.

The unfounded claims against her – that she had had an affair with the Prince of Wales and an abortion – were made in a bid to get an interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

The public broadcaster apologised to Tiggy at the High Court on Thursday. They said they were “extremely sorry for the serious and prolonged harm” caused to her and her family following the broadcast of the BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

A previous inquiry into that interview criticised the BBC over its “deceitful” Diana interview and found that the journalist and interviewer Martin Bashir had mocked up fake documents to gain access to her.