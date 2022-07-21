Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So sweet!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first-born, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was just under a year old when he moved with his parents to California.

Since then, we haven’t learned about many of Archie’s interests and activities, but a friend of his dad’s has just revealed an adorable detail.

Speaking to Radio Times, Harry’s friend JJ Chalmers described his relationship with the Duke of Sussex these days, explaining that it consists mostly of “dad chat.” That’s why JJ is privy to the inside information that little Archie absolutely loves The Octonauts, which is a CBeebies show that’s been airing since 2010.

“In some ways we’ve grown up together,” JJ said of his and Harry’s friendship (via Express).

“When we first met, we were both young lads in the military.

“It’s been pretty lovely to move into the next stage of our life – marriage, kids – together.

“Now that we both have kids, we just do dad chat.

“I know that Archie loves The Octonauts and my son James loves it, too.

“The kids are a similar age and have similar interests.”

If you want more of the same, we have it for you: it sounds like many of the little royals just can’t get enough of CBeebies. The publication reports that Prince George’s favourite show a few years back was Fireman Sam, while Prince William said in 2019 that Princess Charlotte loved The Clangers. As for Prince Louis, Kate Middleton has previously revealed that he is a huge fan of Spider-Man.

Adorable.

As for other fun facts about Archie, Prince Harry spoke about his career aspirations during the Invictus Games in April. He said: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously.”

Aww!