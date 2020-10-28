Apparently baby Archie is very ‘lively’ and will be raised in Harry and Meghan’s ‘forever home’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Since their resignation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made news for everything from their huge Netflix deal to make films and TV programmes, to their new Montecito home – something they have called their ‘forever home’.

It is baby Archie however that has really got the world talking the most, with Harry and Meghan telling the world during their special edition of TIME100 Talks that they are loving every minute with their baby.

‘We’re just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and not miss a single moment of his growth and development’, they announced.

This week, a source opened up to HELLO! about the situation, revealing: ‘They are now in their own family home, which they haven’t had properly before. It’s theirs, it’s their forever home, where they are going to base themselves. Archie is moving about and is lively and they’re having a great time.’

Well, that’s lovely.