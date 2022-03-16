A creepy prediction of what Princess Charlotte would look like has resurfaced 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It turns out the photo was pretty off the mark!

It’s always fun discussing who a child takes after in their family, whether they’ve got their dad’s nose or grandma’s dimples. When it comes to royal kids, people all over the world join in the game.

For example, royal fans have pointed out that Prince Louis bears uncanny likeness to his maternal grandfather Michael Middleton. And many have also said that Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

But in 2015, when the Palace first announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting their second child, people were so eager to find out what Charlotte might look like that they turned to technology to give them the answer.

Face swap app makemebabies.com generated a photo prediction of what the future Princess could look like by combining two photos of her parents. As the Mirror reports, the result was not that flattering.

Now almost seven year’s old, real-life Charlotte looks reassuringly human compared to the app’s creepy mashup prediction.

In fact, Charlotte is known for her outspoken character. “Charlotte is the most buoyant and outgoing of the three Cambridge children,” royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told the Mirror. “It’s that strength of character that will stand her in good stead when she’s older.”

In an adorable interview with David Attenborough last year, the confident little girl told the national treasure how much she likes spiders.

“Hello David Attenborough. I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” Charlotte said.

Meanwhile, her mother Kate Middleton has previously said that Charlotte is the boss of their household. We love Charlotte’s signature sass and can’t wait to see more of her character coming out as she grows up.