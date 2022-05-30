A young Queen Elizabeth can be seen dancing with her sister in never-before-seen footage

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In previously unseen film footage, a young Queen Elizabeth II can be seen dancing with her sister, Princess Margaret in matching blue and white polka dot dresses as the family’s corgis dash about between them.

The moving images, which are just one of many never-before-seen pieces of footage in the BBC documentary, The Unseen Queen, give a scarce glimpse into the personal life of the monarch.

For the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen granted the BBC rare access to her home movies for the documentary and has even provided a series of recorded personal musings about them too.

In the clip of the Queen and Princess Margaret, the sisters can be seen grinning and performing a dance routine, with Margaret looking up at her older sister so she could copy her moves. It’s a sweet insight into the sisterly bond the 92-year-old monarch had with her late sister and a peek into special memories from their childhood.

The documentary, which aired last night on BBC One, follows the monarch from childhood through to adulthood and on to her ascension to the throne. Family holidays, events of World War II, her engagement to the Duke of Edinburgh, becoming a mother and royal tours are all part of the one hour and 16 minute documentary.

Narrating the start of the documentary, the Queen talks about the significance of cameras and home movies to the royal family:

‘Cameras have always been a part of our lives. I think there’s a difference to watching a home movie when you know who it is on the other side of the lens, holding the camera. It adds to the sense of intimacy. Like many families, my parents wanted to keep a record of our precious memories together. And when it was our turn, with our own family, we did the same. I always enjoyed capturing family moments. Private photos can often show the fun behind the formality.’

Showing her wit, the Queen goes on to say of the film and photos: ‘You always hope that future generations will find them interesting and perhaps be surprised, that you too were young once.’