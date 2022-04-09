Will Will Smith lose his Oscars award?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Will Smith has resigned from the Oscars Academy, and been banned from Academy events for the next 10 years, and now he could be at risk of losing his Oscars gong, which is his first Oscars award.

Last month the Hitch actor hit out at comedian Chris Rock, after he appeared to poke fun at Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which is a result of a health condition called alopecia.

After slapping Chris, Will returned to his seat, but continued to shout at Chris from his seat, and said: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

Just weeks after the 94th Academy Awards and talks are still underway about Will and his actions on the night, and there is reportedly a “50/50 chance” Will could have his first ever Oscars gong rebuked.

The board consists of 54 members, which is split between 25 female and 29 male. But the group are said to be “almost entirely split” on whether to take Will’s Best Actor title for his role in King Richard back.

A source told The Sun Online: “There have been at least two different Zoom and conference calls with various members, and specific governors over the past ten days.

“The decision was made earlier this week to expedite the hearing in the wake of Will’s resignation, and during that call it was clear that the decision would go to the wire.

“The members — of which there are over 9,000, with hundreds of WhatsApp groups flying about — are completely split.

“The governors themselves are also said to be in disagreement.

“Given, though, that convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein and fugitive child rapist Roman Polanski haven’t been stripped of their gongs, the general consensus is that it would be madness and rank hypocrisy to take such a stand now.

“But, as we all know, Hollywood is a law unto itself, frankly.”