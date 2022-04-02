Will Smith resigns from the Oscars Academy after slapping Chris Rock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year’s Oscars Awards was the conversation on everyone’s lips this awards season.

Almost one week on from the 94th Academy Awards and the Hitch actor has decided to resign from the Oscars Academy following the altercation, which took place on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 29 March.

On the evening Will took to the stage, and lashed out at Chris after he joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, as he appeared to poke fun at the 50-year-old actor’s shaved head, which is a result of her hair-loss condition, alopecia.

All fired up, the King Richard actor – who picked up the Best Actor award for his role in the production – fumed: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

The 53-year-old actor made this decision because he believes his actions on the night were “inexcusable”.

In a statement from the actor, it read: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.”

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

The Academy have accepted his resignation, and will “continue to move forward” with disciplinary proceedings following the assault.

Chris addressed the altercation for the first time earlier this week, revealing he was ‘still processing’ what happened, and Will Smith released a lengthy apology on Instagram about his behaviour.

It has had a mixed response from Hollywood stars, but the board of governors met on Wednesday to discuss violations against their standards of conduct, and repercussions for the actor could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

The moment has since sparked many conversations about mocking autoimmune disorders (Jada has previously opened up about her struggle with alopecia) and male violence.