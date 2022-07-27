Former US President Barack Obama’s summer playlist has arrived

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You'll be impressed - we are!

Is it just us, or does curiosity creep in and you find yourself wondering what a person’s favourite song is, or what they eat for breakfast? We don’t just mean anybody, but famous faces in particular.

The former US President has answered those burning questions in a way, as he has released his 2022 Summer Playlist, which is exactly what we need.

Barack Obama – who has daughters Sasha and Malia with former First Lady and wife Michelle Obama – has curated a 42-strong musical playlist with his favourite artists, tracks, and upbeat singles to get you on your feet this summer.

He shared the full list on his Instagram account with his 35.4 million followers, which he captioned: “

Video you may like:

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.

“Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

The post has racked up over 900,000 likes on Instagram, with many quick to praise Barack on his selection.

One social media user commented: “My soul has been waiting for this! You think I’m kidding!”

Another added: “MR PRESIDENT YOUVE GOT TASTEEEEE.”

The tracks range from new releases to classics and maybe a few unknown tracks to have on your radar whether you are heading to work, are off on holiday or whiling away the hours on a walk over the summer months.

The 60-year-old’s medley’s top track is the latest release from Beyoncé titled Break My Soul, and we couldn’t be more impressed with this pick.

Other singles include tracks by Harry Styles and Burna Boy, as well as Joe Cocker, music legends Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, and Prince.

From pop hits, reggaeton and rap to slow-paced melodies and easy listeners, this compilation of music is bound to suit everyone no matter your favourite music genre.

The best part is it is available to download on Spotify now so you have your next party or chill out playlist sorted.