Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome second baby

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Congratulations!

A huge congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who have welcomed their second baby.

The Game of Thrones actor gave birth to a baby girl, although the couple have yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Sophie and Joe’s representatives confirmed the news to People, and said: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

Sophie, 26 and Joe, 32, welcomed their first daughter, Willa, into the world in July 2020, and now two years later they are a family of four.

Video you may like:

Sophie confirmed they were expanding their brood at the Met Gala in May this year, after growing speculation months prior.

She has previously praised motherhood, and insisted watching her daughter grow is “the greatest thing” in her life.

She told Elle UK: “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star has also revealed her and her singer-songwriter beau – who tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 before a larger celebration in France the next month – strive to keep their family life, and daughters, out of the public eye.

Speaking about her insistence of privacy for her family, Sophie said: “My daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”