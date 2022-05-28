Social media gets a shake-up to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching, and there are a whole host of events taking place over the first weekend in June to mark the milestone.

While some may be attending the Platinum Party in the Park, or the Trooping the Colour, others may be hosting a street party to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Organisers have pulled out all the stops for the milestone, not only across the four-day weekend, but a BBC documentary centred on Her Majesty, which will feature never-before-seen footage of the Queen over the years, is set to be released ahead of the event.

That’s not all. Social media has been given a Jubilee overhaul too.

In advance of the Platinum Jubilee Instagram has gained a wide variety of Jubilee-themed emojis, including a sticker of a Corgi wearing a crown, various flag gifs, crowns, as well as an armed guard having tea with a horse.

The feature can be found when replying to a message on Instagram when you search for GIFs, as well as when posting Instagram Stories.

Twitter has also been given a shake up too, so social media users will be in their element when posting about the upcoming celebrations.

The royal has received her own Platinum Jubilee emoji in the form of a Corgi, which is the Queen’s favourite breed, wearing a crown.

The social media addition was announced on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account.

Alongside a short clip of the sticker, the post wrote: “With exactly a week to go until The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin in earnest with the spectacular Trooping the Colour, we’re launching some social media tools to help you share your Jubilee celebrations in style here on Instagram.

“Meet ‘PJ’ our Platinum Jubilee corgi! Other stickers include a guardsman and his horse enjoying a Jubilee tea, a crown, a popping bottle of champagne and bunting.

“There’s also a new filter which will enable you to try on a crown for size.

We’re hoping as many of you as possible use these tools to celebrate the Jubilee with us here on Instagram.