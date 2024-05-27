Royal experts explain why promotions for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are "out of the question"

The royal family has been rallying together amid the difficult start to 2024, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer and forced to scale back public duties.

King Charles has returned to work this month, but the Princess of Wales is still awaiting the green light from doctors, and it is thought that she might not return to public duties until 2025.

Prince William has been stepping up as one of the leaders of the royal family, with senior working royals Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh among others upping their responsibilities. But with a “slimmed down monarchy” in place, the royal family still appears to be stretched.

And as the Mountbatten-Windsors prepare for a busy summer calendar of official events, the younger generation of non-working royals are expected to be drafted in to lighten the load.

This was the case last week, as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips attended a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, alongside the Prince of Wales.

"The presence of the younger royals gave Tuesday's event a unique family vibe," explained royal expert Rebecca English, via the Daily Mail, adding that the party offered "the much-needed vitality that the younger generation brings".

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have emerged as some of the biggest hits, with sources via the Daily Mail reporting that King Charles thinks they "could be a real asset".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Charles is listening to his public,” the source continued. “They have been crying out for that royal glamour that has been missing during a time when his slimmed-down monarchy is in desperate need of bulking up."

However, following speculation that Beatrice and Eugenie could temporarily step up as working royals, experts have explained that this is sadly "out of the question", with royal family members unable to work part time.

"The unfortunate truth, however, is that none of them will be asked to support the working royals on a more permanent basis, however badly they are needed," explained English. "It is full time or nothing. The occasional garden party aside, more substantial roles for William's cousins are out of the question - for now, at least.

So while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are expected to be "adding support where they can", particularly over the coming months, they will reportedly be maintaining their non-working royal status - at least for the foreseeable future.

