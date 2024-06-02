Princess Kate might be "considering" a surprise Trooping the Colour appearance "if she is feeling well enough"
The Princess of Wales has taken a step back from public life in 2024, temporarily pausing royal duties as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.
The 42-year-old mother of three confirmed the news in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, asking for "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment.
Since her health announcement, the Princess of Wales has been privately recovering at her Windsor home, with King Charles reportedly insistent that she only returns to her duties when she is fully ready.
It is not known when Kate will return to public life, with a Palace spokesperson explaining that "the Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team", and that "she is in good spirits and focused on making a full recovery.”
According to sources this week however, Princess Kate's return could be as late as 2025.
“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance," a source told the Daily Beast. "I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”
Despite the fact that an official return to duties could be a long way off, there have been reports that the Princess of Wales could make an early appearance.
In fact, while it has been widely expected that Princess Kate would skip the annual Trooping the Colour celebration on June 15, it has now been reported via Daily Mail that she is "considering" a surprise appearance "if she is feeling well enough".
If a surprise appearance was to take place, it is thought that the Princess of Wales would not take part in the full carriage procession, and would just join working members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the annual flypast.
"The Princess of Wales has not been ruled out of making an appearance," confirmed a report from The Mirror.
The royal family has not commented on the reports.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
